Illegal construction of 8-story building stopped by civic board

Top three floors of an eight-storey commercial building were erected illegally in which the Burdwan Municipality cracked down on Tuesday afternoon and stopped the construction.

The civic body chairman Paresh Chandra Sarkar, accompanied by the civil engineering department officials, raided the building and the authority stuck notices issued to suspend further construction. Sarkar said: “The builders have flouted the provisions of municipal affairs department’s building plan rules and at least three floors of the structure were erected without bothering for civic body’s approval. The work has been stopped.”

Tuhin Banerjee, the holding owner, as Sarkar stated, “Didn’t pay any heed to repeated notices on this.”

The building is being erected on a piece of land besides the Old GT Road stretch near the Burdwan Municipality office and the land previously owned by bhasacharya Sukumar Sen.

Builder Mr Banerjee reserved his comment on the issue