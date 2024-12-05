Illegal construction of 8-story building stopped by civic board

KMC to start work for model school in ward 79
The Kolkata Municipal Corporation is to soon issue a work order to kick off the construction of a model school by the civic body in ward 79.
Top three floors of an eight-storey commercial building were erected illegally in which the Burdwan Municipality cracked down on Tuesday afternoon and stopped the construction.
Top three floors of an eight-storey commercial building were erected illegally in which the Burdwan Municipality cracked down on Tuesday afternoon and stopped the construction.
The civic body chairman Paresh Chandra Sarkar, accompanied by the civil engineering department officials, raided the building and the authority stuck notices issued to suspend further construction. Sarkar said: “The builders have flouted the provisions of municipal affairs department’s building plan rules and at least three floors of the structure were erected without bothering for civic body’s approval. The work has been stopped.”
Tuhin Banerjee, the holding owner, as Sarkar stated, “Didn’t pay any heed to repeated notices on this.”
Advertisement
The building is being erected on a piece of land besides the Old GT Road stretch near the Burdwan Municipality office and the land previously owned by bhasacharya Sukumar Sen.
Builder Mr Banerjee reserved his comment on the issue
Advertisement