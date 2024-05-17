IIM Calcutta adds a new dimension to diversity

The 18th batch of MBAEx, a full-time MBA for experienced professionals, started their journey at IIM Calcutta with a vision of transitioning from job seekers to job creators.

On 26 April, the institute welcomed a diverse cohort of experienced professionals with a grand inaugural ceremony boasting an exclusive keynote lineup.

IIM Calcutta fraternity resonates with director-in-charge, Dr Saibal Chattopadhyay in his winning spotlight on the dynamic cohort composition; dean-academic, Dr. Bhaskar Chakrabarti in his topical focus on international immersions & accreditations; Founder-Soonicorn Ventures, Vijay Singh Rathorein his winning valuation of risk; IIMC alumnus & founder-Trayac Entrepreneurs Pvt Ltd, Ramaswamy Sankar in his insightful inclusion of the18th batch as pivotal in redefining job market in the Indian growth narrative; Founder-Roastery Coffee House, Nishant Sinhain his value-addition on Indian-based product prototypes; pioneer of space tech founder-Agnikul, Srinath Ravichandran in his foresight on MBA and Space startups; United Nations Women & Commonwealth Youth Awardee & founder-MittiCafé, Alina Alamin her moving bildungsroman of her social impact responsibilities; & Dr Ramendra Singh, our in-house marketing professor in his re-imagining the burning question on what’s-in-it-for-us in the Bottom of the Pyramid.

Following the eclectic keynotes, MBAEx Batch-18 was introduced to a groundbreaking initiative called the Startup Garage by the IIM Calcutta Innovation Park with Meity Startup Hub. The hackathon was a 36-hour-long full-fledged startup simulation.