Iconic Mahajati Sadan set to get refurbished

The iconic auditorium in the city, Mahajati Sadan authorities have proposed to refurbish the historical building and make it more attractive to the younger generation.

The board managing the institution has spoken to the senior officials of state PWD and its electrical wing. The proposals have been sent to the state government.

There is a proposal to upgrade the museum on Independence and make it more attractive to the young generation. Nurul Huda, head of the board running the institution said: “It is our motto to make the young generation aware of the freedom movement. We have proposed to upgrade the museum and make it more attractive. We have held talks with some experts on museum.”

Also, there is a proposal to put up cut outs of Netaji, Rabindranath and Swami Vivekananda.

The foundation stone of the building that stands for national integrity and communal peace was laid by Rabindranath Tagore in 1939 in presence of Netaji. Tagore had named the building as Mahajati Sadan. The construction stopped after Netaji left the country. Complications arose and a court case started. It was finally inaugurated by Dr BC Roy, the former chief minister, in 1958.

There is auditorium and rooms for the guests. There is a library and a museum where the paintings of revolutionaries have been put up.