ICG’s Haldia HQ conducts workshop on search and rescue ops

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) district headquarters at Haldia, recently conducted a two days regional workshop on Maritime Search and Rescue (M-SAR) for all the stakeholders of the state of West Bengal.

The workshop organised at Haldia was aimed at sharing expertise, so as to improve coordination and enhance readiness amongst various agencies towards combating Maritime SAR along the coast of West Bengal. The workshop was inaugurated by DIG Pankaj Verma, commander Coast Guard, West Bengal. Speaking on the occasion, he emphasised the need for better coordination amongst agencies for providing effective maritime SAR and thus making our oceans safe.

The workshop included presentations and discussions on maritime safety, M-SAR organisation, SAR aviation and induction of new technologies. A tabletop exercise was also conducted to provide hands-on experience to the participants for a better understanding of the planning and execution of SAR operations.