Indian Coast Guard all geared up for ‘Cyclone Mocha’

The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) is all geared up for its response in the wake of Cyclone Mocha.

Indian Coast Guard, with the first indication of low pressure in Bay of Bengal on May 3 geared up its response and preparations towards preventive and pre-emptive measures in West Bengal and Odisha to minimise the loss of life and property at sea.

A special team of ICG has been formed to monitor the preparations and coordinate with civil agencies to mitigate any threat posed by the Cyclonic storm. ICG ships and aircraft have been extensively deployed at sea to broadcast and alert fishing boats and merchant vessels about the Cyclone warning. All ICG units including aviation assets have been maintaining a high level of readiness to respond to emergent maritime SAR and disaster relief contingencies.

Weather Warning is being broadcast through ICG Ships on patrol and aircraft on surveillance to alert fishermen and mariners at sea. Further, ICG ‘Remote Operating Station’ (ROS) at Paradip and Haldia are incessantly relaying weather alert messages on MMB radio in vernacular language and in english, at regular intervals to alert both fishing and merchant fleet. Ships at anchorage are being monitored by ICG ROS and are advised to take necessary safety measures. Close liaison and continuous communication is being maintained by ICG ROS with Ports for safety of ships.

In addition, Coast Guard Disaster Relief Teams (DRTS) have been formed by all CG stations in West Bengal and Odisha for undertaking disaster response operations if required. These DRT have been carrying out regular drills/ exercises at unit level as part of training and are adequately equipped with disaster relief gears/ equipment. In addition, Pollution Response equipment/ gears have also been kept standby for quick mobilisation and response in case of any eventuality.

Earlier on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted that the depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards during the past six hours and is likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region by evening.

“The depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal moved northwestwards during past 06 hours with a speed of 05 kmph and lay centered at 23:30 hours IST of 9th May 2023 over the same region near latitude 8.5°N and longitude 89.3°E, about 510 km west-southwest of Port Blair, 1460 km south-southwest of Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and 1340 km south-southwest of Sittwe (Myanmar)”, an official statement said.

The bulletin also informed that the movement of the depression is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal.

“It is very likely to move north-northwestwards and intensify gradually into a cyclonic storm over the same region around the 10th May evening. Continuing to move north-northwestwards, it will gradually intensify further into a severe cyclonic storm by the 11th May morning and very severe cyclonic storm by 11th May mid-night over the southeast and adjoining central Bay of Bengal,” the statement said.

It further mentioned that on May 14, the depression is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeast wards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar, Bangladesh, and Kyaukpyu, Myanmar.

“Thereafter, it is likely to recurve gradually, move north-northeast wards and cross southeast Bangladesh and north Myanmar coasts between Cox’s Bazar (Bangladesh) and Kyaukpyu (Myanmar) around the forenoon of 14th May 2023,” added the statement.