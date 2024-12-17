ICC marks centenary with Narayana Murthy

Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) launched its centenary celebrations with a grand event featuring Padma Shri, Padma Vibhushan and Infosys Founder, N R Narayana Murthyat the historic Calcutta Town Hall. The event was attended by leading industrialists, including Dr Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, ICC Advisory Council and Chairman, RPSG Group; Abhyuday Jindal, President, Indian Chamber of Commerce; Brij Bhushan Agarwal, Senior Vice President, Indian Chamber of Commerce; Parthiv Vikram Neotia, Vice President, Indian Chamber of Commerce; and Dr. Rajeev Singh, Director General, Indian Chamber of Commerce.

The ICC, founded during India’s Freedom Movement, enters its 100th year in 2025, solidifying its position as a pivotal force in India’s industrial and economic growth.

Speaking on the deep-rooted cultural aspect of India and the pivotal role of Technology in shaping economies, Infosys founder, N R Narayana Murthy stated, “The true measure of success in any organisation is its longevity. This is why I have such deep respect for those corporations in India that have stood the test of time and continue to grow. This institution we are celebrating today is also a shining example of enduring strength and vision. A legacy like this is not built overnight but through dedication, hard work, and a commitment to excellence. It’s truly inspiring to witness such growth and resilience. I humbly request that we embrace compassionate capitalism.

Emphasising on the momentous occasion, and celebrating the century-long legacy of the oldest chamber of commerce Sanjiv Goenka, Chairman, ICC Advisory Council & Chairman, RPSG Group stated, “It is indeed a momentous occasion as we gather here to celebrate the century-long legacy of the Indian Chamber of Commerce. A century of excellence, collaboration, and commitment to the cause of Indian industry. This evening is made even more special by the presence of a truly exceptional individual.”