ICC lauds Budget

The Indian Chamber of Commerce (ICC) congratulated finance minister Chandrima Bhattacharya for presenting a progressive Budget focussed on key areas like infrastructure creation, climate mitigation and adaptation, social empowerment, rejuvenation of the tea industry and enhancing the purchasing power of the salaried class, said Dr Rajeev Singh, director general, ICC.

West Bengal is situated in an ecologically sensitive region. Rs 200 crore allocated for the Nodi Bandhan scheme and Rs 500 crore for the Ghatal Master scheme shows the government’s commitment towards climate mitigation and adaptation needs of the state. This will open the door for blended financing in such related projects.

Advertisement

Overall, ICC welcomes this Budget as it emphasizes progressive and inclusive economic growth by increasing disposable income, creating social and physical infrastructure and also looking at the flood mitigation needs of the State. It is a capacity building and progressive budget, said Dr Rajeev Singh.

Advertisement