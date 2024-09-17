Husband, brother-in-law arrested in dowry death case

Husband and elder brother-in-law have been arrested in the alleged dowry murder case of housewife Sangita Das (24) of Pur Jambad area under Andal police station of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC).

Husband Soumitra Dey and elder brother-in-law, Soumen Dey have been arrested by police after an FIR was lodged at Andal police station and forwarded to Durgapur Sub-Divisional Court.

Both of them were arrested from the Bonbohal area on Saturday evening by Andal police station. The Durgapur court has sent Soumitra Dey, her husband to 14 days judicial custody and elder brother-in-law, Soumen to five days police custody for further interrogations.

Her parents have complained that since her marriage, her in-laws used to physically and mentally torture her demanding dowry. On Saturday morning, they were informed that she is sick.

When they arrived, they found her dead hanging from the ceiling. Her parents have complained to police that she has been killed by her in-laws by strangulating her.