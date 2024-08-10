Hundreds of Bangladeshis seek refuge at border in Cooch Behar

In a tense and unusual development, hundreds of Bangladeshi nationals gathered at the Indo-Bangladesh border in Cooch Behar district, West Bengal, seeking refuge in India to escape violence in their home country.

Sources reported that the group approached the Doikhata and adjoining villages, hoping to cross into Indian territory with the assistance of local officials.

In an official press statement, the Guwahati Frontier of the Border Security Force (BSF) confirmed the incident, describing it as a significant and unprecedented challenge.

“Approximately 1,000 individuals, reportedly Bangladeshi nationals, approached the international border, seeking refuge in India,” the BSF stated.

The recent unrest in Bangladesh, fuelled by escalating violence has driven both Hindus and Muslims to flee their homes in fear.

Many of these individuals have sought to cross into India in search of safety.

Just two days ago, a smaller group of 35 Bangladeshis assembled at the Zero Line of the Indo-Bangladesh border in Berubari, Jalpaiguri.

In that instance, the BSF successfully persuaded them to return to their country.

Today in Cooch Behar, upon encountering the larger group of Bangladeshi nationals, the BSF of Guwahati Frontier quickly engaged with their counterparts in the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), requesting that they take back the individuals attempting to cross into India.

Despite the presence of hundreds of onlookers, including police and BGB personnel on the Bangladeshi side, the situation was managed without any escalation.

“The swift and coordinated actions of the BSF, in partnership with India’s civil administration, were crucial in maintaining order and resolving the issue peacefully,” official sources stated.

According to the BSF, this emerging challenge is new to the force, which is primarily tasked with securing India’s borders with Bangladesh and Pakistan.

“Faced with the delicate task of managing humanitarian concerns while ensuring border security, the BSF demonstrated exceptional professionalism, with its officers and personnel responding swiftly to the situation,” a BSF official remarked.

The incident highlights the complex nature of border security in the region, where humanitarian crises can quickly evolve into significant challenges for both security forces and civil administrations.