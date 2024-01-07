Humboldt Award for researcher from Haripal

Originally from Haripal in Hooghly district, but for the last 15 years Dr Haimanti Biswas is serving as the principal scientist of Biological Oceanography Division, Dona Paula at Goa. Haimanti completed her honours in botany from Serampore College. From her college days she felt highly attached with nature and the various kinds of phenomena going on within the animal and plant kingdom attracted her.

She also worked on global warming and sea water pollution. She spent most of her time in the Sundarbans and the rivers and its tributaries, studying the changing pattern occurring in the plant and animal kingdom. She said, “I continued my studies, I completed my marine science from Ballygunge Science College, completed MSc and PhD in oceanography and submitted my thesis on algae.

I have submitted nearly 50 research papers on oceanography. I visited Germany twice. The geosciences department professor of Hamburg University nominated my name for the prestigious Humboldt Research Award.” In Germany, as a visiting scientist, she moved around France, Norway and Spain.

“The recognition of my research work and the nomination and selection for the prestigious award is not only a pride for me but for my nation and the state to which I belong. The award amounts to 45,000 Euros which is equivalent to Rs 41 lakh in Indian currency.

The prize money will be used for further research work ahead and also for social welfare activities,” she said.