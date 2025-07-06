Howrah division constructs model test tracks for safety

In a step toward enhancing railway safety, the engineering department of Howrah division of the Eastern Railway initiated the construction of ‘model test tracks’ at every permanent way inspector (PWI) office across the division.

A model test track is a dedicated facility designed to replicate real-world track conditions under controlled settings. These tracks are essential for research, development, testing, calibration, and training, thereby establishing a high-standard benchmark for field operations and safety protocols. These model tracks provide a reference standard for calibrating critical instruments used in track geometry measurements. It also enables periodic measurement of vital parameters such as temperature, toe load, and other essential values crucial for track safety.

It is recommended to check the gauge every month. In Howrah division gauge checking is currently being done at an interval of three months in most PWI units. They have been advised to conduct the checks on a monthly basis. A dedicated register is maintained at each PWI office, updated with observations and test data to ensure traceability and compliance. This system of model testing, according to the ER, not only reduces the margin of error in field measurements but also promotes continuous improvement in track infrastructure and safety assurance

