# Bengal

HOWRAH division conducts training on source segregation

SNS | Kolkata | July 5, 2025 6:40 am

Eastern Railway

In a stride towards a cleaner and more sustainable railway ecosystem, Eastern Railway’s Howrah Division organized a large-scale orientation-cum-training programme on source segregation in collaboration with the organization Garbage Free India (GFI). With participation of 50 frontline waste workers, the training focused on seven railway colonies and nearby areas under Howrah Division. It aimed to raise awareness and equip workers with effective waste segregation practices to enhance overall cleanliness. The interactive and engaging training included an introduction round, imagination-based activities, open discussions, pre- and post-training assessments, video-based learning modules, and a live demonstration of the “4-bin source segregation” model.

