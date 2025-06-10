Hot & sultry, city awaits monsoons expected around 12 June

A brief spell of scattered rainfall on Sunday brought temporary relief to parts of coastal south Bengal, but the respite was short-lived. Temperatures are set to rise again across the region, accompanied by oppressive humidity in coastal and adjacent districts, according to the Alipore Meteorological Department.

Weather officials forecast dry and discomforting conditions over the next 48 hours, with significant humidity-induced unease in areas closer to the Bay of Bengal. Districts in western South Bengal are likely to remain dry, exacerbating the heatwave-like conditions. Kolkata recorded a maximum temperature of 35°C on Sunday – 0.2°C below normal, while Monday’s early morning minimum stood at 29.1°C, 1.9°C above the seasonal average. Relative humidity ranged from 57 per cent to a peak of 94 per cent, intensifying the sultry conditions in the city.

“The monsoon has stalled in north Bengal and is yet to find favourable conditions to progress further south. No immediate change is expected until 12 June,” a Met department official said. “Until then, most districts in south Bengal will continue to experience dry and oppressive weather.” Daytime temperatures are expected to soar in districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, East and West Burdwan, Murshidabad, Birbhum, and Purulia, with high levels of moisture in the air worsening discomfort levels. The region is likely to endure stifling heat and perspiration-inducing weather through at least Wednesday.

Meanwhile, northern districts like Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Jalpaiguri and Alipurduar may witness light, scattered showers, though no widespread heavy rainfall is forecast. Malda and both Dinajpurs are expected to see a rise in temperature. A shift in weather patterns is anticipated from the evening of 11 June. Cloudy skies and thundershowers are expected to develop in parts of South 24-Parganas, North 24-Parganas, East and West Midnapore, Murshidabad, and Nadia.

Light to moderate rainfall is likely across most south Bengal districts between 12 and 15 June, with the monsoon potentially advancing into the region between 15 and 19 June. Until then, residents across south Bengal must brace for intense heat and humidity.