Hospital clarifies stance on vacant land

The chairman of the Healthworld Hospitals in Asansol and Durgapur, Dr Arunangshu Ganguly has clarified that they did not have the physical possession of the four acres of land at Asansol, though have fully paid to Asansol Durgapur Development Authority (ADDA) about five years ago.

The Statesman has reported that the four acres of land is lying idle as Healthworld Hospital has not started any constructions in Asansol.

Eminent interventional cardiologist Dr Arunangshu Ganguly said that they have fully paid for the four acres of land to ADDA, but till date, do not have the physical possession of the land. The company had plans to set up a separate hospital on that land in Asansol.

“We have already set up a 550-bed super speciality hospital in Shristi Nagar in Asansol and have plan to set up a medical college after two years. Besides setting up the mega hospital in Asansol of South Bengal, the hospital has also expansion plans for its existing City Centre hospital in Durgapur,” he added.

The land purchase happened during the tenure of Tapas Banerjee as chairman of ADDA. At present, he is not the chairman of ADDA and the comments from ADDA was not available on this issue.

Though Asansol is the headquarters of West Burdwan district but till date there is no medical college, neither state or private, though there are already three medical college hospitals in Durgapur.

The state is keen to set up a medical college hospital in Asansol.