Hooghly school includes singing Vande Mataram at assembly

In a unique initiative aimed at fostering a sense of patriotism, brotherhood, and communal harmony, Zirat Colony High School has introduced the daily singing of the national song Vande Mataram by students and staff. This initiative was conceptualised by the school’s management committee president and regional history researcher Dr Partha Chatterjee, along with acting principal Dr Abdul Sharif Sheikh.

The goal, they said, is to instil in students a deep awareness of the sacrifices made by freedom fighters for the nation, and to nurture civic values from the school level itself. The school’s NCC cadets have taken an active role in encouraging their peers to step forward in service of society and the nation without hesitation.

Advertisement

Satyaki Banerjee, biology teacher and the school’s NCC officer, noted that the initiative has had a profound impact not only on students but also on their guardians. One such parent, Biswajit Roy, who is also a teacher, shared: “My son, a Class VI student, speaks every day about the inspiring stories of our freedom fighters that he learns at school.”

Advertisement

The house in Chinsurah where Bankim Chandra Chattopadhyay penned the iconic song Vande Mataram is now famously known as Vande Mataram Bhawan.