Hooghly MP to give prosthetic arms to the needy

During her election campaign, Hooghly MP Rachna Banerjee had promised to address the healthcare needs of her constituency.

Soon after taking office in the Hooghly Lok Sabha, she visited various government-run hospitals and health centres in the rural areas to assess the medical services being provided and the existing infrastructure. On several occasions, she gave directives to upgrade the medical facilities and improve patient care systems.

Today, the Hooghly MP organised a health check-up camp at Dhaniakhali to monitor the health parameters of local residents. Patients were screened and listed for cataract surgery and provided with prescriptions for new spectacles.

Mother-and-child care camps are also set to be launched soon. In addition to treatment and medication, mothers will be educated about essential nutrition found in commonly available cereals, vegetables, and fruits.

An awareness programme will also be conducted for individuals with limb deformities or disabilities.

The MP stated: “There are many who have lost their limbs in accidents, and others who suffer from limb deformities or disabilities. To help them lead normal lives with confidence, we are making arrangements to provide prosthetic arms and limbs across all seven Vidhan Sabha blocks in my constituency.”

Prosthetic arms and hands are assistive devices designed for individuals missing all or part of a limb due to injury, accident, illness, or congenital conditions. These devices can be equipped with features such as grippers and hooks for specific tasks, and more advanced models are designed to mimic the appearance and movement of a natural hand.

Beyond physical support, prosthetics offer emotional and psychological benefits, aiding users in adapting to life after limb loss, rebuilding confidence, and improving their quality of life.

While prosthetic limbs cannot fully replicate a natural one, they offer significant support. The right device can restore independence, enable users to carry out daily tasks, return to work, and help them regain a sense of normalcy.