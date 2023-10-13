Hooghly admin on alert over water-borne diseases, post floods

The fast-receding floodwaters is exposing a large marshy areas, the administration is on the alert towards outbreak of waterborne diseases.

The president of IMA Serampore Dr Pradeep Das said after the floods there is every possibility of outbreak of waterborne diseases like amoebiasis, bacillary, dysentery, cholera, typhoid, hepatitis, gastroenteritis, scabies, worm infections. Prompt steps should be taken to prevent and control the diseases. The most affected of Khanakul-2 block are Marokhana, Jagathpur, Palashpai, Kishorepur, Dhanaghori among others.

The dirty floodwaters have contaminated the local waterbodies, tubewells were also under water. Khanakul-2 BMOH Raktim Chatterjee said, “Appropriate steps have been taken to make people aware of the adverse affects of use of contaminated water.

Health workers are moving house- to-house telling people to drink boiled water and not use contaminated pond water for washing and bathing. Medicines are being provided as precautionary step; mothers have been asked to rush up to the health centre if children develop stomachache and vomiting. Water purification methods are being taught to the affected people.”