Home secy releases India Food Services Report 2024

The National Restaurant Association of India released its long-awaited India Food Services Report 2024 (NRAI IFSR 2024) on Thursday in Kolkata. The report along with a special booklet on the food services sector in Kolkata was launched by state’s home secretary Nandini Chakravorty.

Present on the occasion were the office bearers of Kolkata chapter.

The 5th edition of the report along with the booklet provides an in-depth analysis shared by the industry stakeholders and consumer voices. The report delivers valuable insights into operational models and practices, investment strategies, dining trends, and sustainability efforts.

Abhimanyu Maheshwari, NRAI Kolkata Chapter head and MD – Zing Restaurants, said, “As we unveil the India Food Services Report 2024, Kolkata stands out as a city rich in culinary legacy and innovation. Kolkata’s dynamic food industry is constantly evolving with over 30,000 restaurants adding to the organized dining space.”

According to the NRAI IFSR 2024, the market size of Kolkata’s food services industry is estimated to be valued at Rs 8,055 crore and comes in at No.7 amongst the top 21 cities in the organised food service sector. There are a total of 61,305 restaurants in the (organised + unorganised) food services sector in Kolkata with fine dining restaurants leading the way.