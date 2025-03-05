Holi special trains by ER, SER

With the Holi festival round the corner, the Eastern Railway and South Eastern Railway have decided to run Holi special trains in different directions.

To cater to the huge rush, the Eastern Railway is to run seven Holi special trains. In Eastern Railway, the special trains would run between Howrah and Raxaul, Sealdah and Gorakhpur, Kolkata and Patna, Kolkata and Jaynagar, Howrah and Khatipura and Howrah and New Jalpaiguri. The trains to be run include, 03043 Howrah – Raxaul Holi Special, 03045 Howrah – Raxaul Holi Special, 03132 Sealdah – Gorakhpur Holi Special, 03133 Gorakhpur – Sealdah Holi Special, 03135 Kolkata –Patna Holi special, 03136 Patna – Kolkata Holi special and so on.

Likewise, the South Eastern Railway has decided to run Holi Special trains between Charlapalli-Shalimar-Charlapalli and Charlapalli-Santragachi-Charlapalli. According to the SER, the special trains to be run during the period include 07705/07706 Charlapalli-Santragachi-Charlapalli Special and 07703/07704 Charlapalli-Shalimar-Charlapalli Special.

