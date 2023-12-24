Historic churches set to celebrate Christmas

The historic Bandel Church is a Catholic church but crossing over all the religious divisions today it has proved to be a shrine drawing people from all over the nation, irrespective of caste and creed. The Portuguese, who established their business at Saptagram in Hooghly, took over in their possession the village named Bandel for the propagation of Christianity.

The Mughal emperor donated 777 bighas of land to the Portuguese missionaries to set up a Church and a centre from Christian missionary work. In the year 1599, the Bandel Church came up in its majestic form. Father Jonny of Bandel church said at the instruction of chief minister Mamata Banerjee the SDO conducted a meeting with the church management, 20 heads from different departments were also present in the meeting.

Priority was given to the safety and security of the visitors and managing the movement of thousands of visitors. Father Jonny added that only church members will be allowed in the church for the prayers and mass on 24th midnight mass, on the day of Christmas and on the first day of the New year. The entire church and its surroundings have been illuminated.

Advertisement

St Olav’s church, from 1806 is one of Serampore most important cultural monuments from the Danish era. In 2016 the church was consented by the then Bishop of Kolkata at a celebration service and received the UNESCO award of distinction for cultural heritage conservation. Rev Sudipto Mahapatra said, St Olav’s church premises will be open for devotees and visitors and a Christmas fair within the church compound is a special attraction for all.