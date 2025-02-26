Highway accident death: No arrests yet, Police identify SUV car owner, other occupants

Five people who were allegedly engaged into a race on national highway 19 between Budbud and Panagarh ultimately leading to the death of a 27-year-old event management employee of Chandannagaore in Hooghly district have been identified by the police.

The owner of the white SUV, engaged in the highway race belongs to one Babloo Yadav. He himself was driving the vehicle and the four others seating inside were his staff. After the accident, all of them have fled.

Suman Jaiswal, assistant commissioner of police (ACP) Kanksha told the Media today that Yadav’s godown had been raided, but no one was found there. Police have also spoken to the wife of the SUV owner. “We are conducting raids at various locations and hopefully all of them will be nabbed,” added ACP Jaiswal.

Babloo Yadav is a local businessman. All the five persons have switched off their mobile phones in fear of getting traced by the police. Police suspect that all of them are hiding in some location and police is trying its level best to nab them.

Thirty six hours have passed after the incident and despite strict orders by commissioner of police (CP) of Asansol Durgapur Police Commissionerate (ADPC) to nab the absconders, till the time of reporting none of the five absconders have been picked up by the police.

The victim’s mother meanwhile has taken the body by road to Chandannagore for cremation. The victim’s mother alleged that the driver, Rajdoot Sharma, is well known to the family and in the past also she has hired his vehicle for her events and never before have been engaged in a race in the highway and rejected the claims of the police.

The ADPC has scanned the CCTV footages and said that in the FIR lodged by

the co-passengers there was no mention of any eve teasing and vehicle chase by the SUV riders.