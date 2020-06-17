West Bengal today recorded 415 fresh Corona cases with Kolkata alone recording 170 positive cases which is the highest number of single day cases followed by North 24 Parganas and Howrah where 70 and 40 people have been detected positive respectively.

For the last few days, almost 50 per cent of the total Corona cases in the state are being recorded from Kolkata, North 24-Parganas and Howrah.

A record number of 534 patients were discharged from hospitals in a single day.

Till now, 6,028 patients have been cured as a result of which the number of active cases has dipped to 5,386. In the wake of a steady rise in Corona cases, state government has dedicated eight new government hospitals for treating Corona taking the number of Corona hospitals from 69 to 77 hospitals of which 24 are govt hospitals and 53 private hospitals. Ten people died due to Corona since yesterday taking the death toll to 495.

Among which, four persons died in Kolkata, three in North 24-Parganas, two in Howrah and one in South 24 Parganas. The total Corona case count in the state is 11,909 till now.