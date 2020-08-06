Setting a new record in the number of daily infections, Malda today reported 128 new cases of Covid-19, the highest single-day spike in the district so far.

Among the new cases, 120 were found through the regular RT-PCR tests at the VRDL in the Malda Medical College and Hospital and the remaining eight through rapid antigen tests, sources said.

“Today’s was the highest number of coronavirus cases reported in a single day so far in Malda,” a district health official said.

Gazole MLA, Dipali Biswas, and her husband were also tested positive for the virus last night.

Sources said the highest number of cases is from the Ratua-II block (27), while 18 cases were found in Gazole. Chanchal-I also had 18 new infections, while Kaliachak-I and Bamongola had 12 each. English Bazaar Municipality had 14, while the Old Malda Municipality had seven cases.

On the other hand, the police today took up the ‘Gandhigiri’ way of warning lockdown violators. Police personnel garlanded people who ventured out in Old Malda, while chocolates were also given to such people, followed by a good awareness session.

“Fifteen persons were detained from different areas of the district for violation of the lockdown,” a police source said.