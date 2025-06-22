Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast from Sunday

After days of persistent rainfall triggered by a low-pressure system, parts of southern and northern West Bengal are bracing for another spell of heavy rain and thunderstorms starting Sunday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The low-pressure area that brought widespread rainfall since Wednesday has weakened and shifted westward, leading to a brief reduction in rain intensity from Friday. However, the IMD’s regional office in Alipore warned that the respite will be short-lived, with renewed rainfall activity expected from Sunday through early next week.

Advertisement

Southern districts including Kolkata, Howrah, Hooghly, North 24-Parganas, Jhargram, Purulia, East and West Bardhaman, Bankura, and Nadia are likely to receive heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds ranging between 30 and 40 kmph, the IMD said. In some areas, wind speeds could touch 50 kmph.

Advertisement

Parts of South 24-Parganas, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore are expected to witness heavier downpours by Tuesday. Birbhum and Murshidabad could receive heavy rainfall on Sunday, the weather office added.

From Wednesday onwards, continuous heavy rain is forecast across Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore, West Bardhaman, Howrah, Hooghly, South 24-Parganas, and East Midnapore.

In northern Bengal, an alert for heavy to very heavy rain (7 to 20 cm) has been issued for Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Cooch Behar on Monday. Isolated heavy showers are also likely in the districts of Malda and both Dinajpurs. Kolkata recorded a minimum temperature of 26.3°C on Saturday, close to the seasonal average, while Friday’s maximum was 29.6°C – 3.4°C below normal. The IMD anticipates that maximum temperatures will continue to remain below average in the coming days due to ongoing rainfall and cloud cover.

Scattered thunderstorms and strong winds are also forecast in several southern districts on Sunday and Monday, potentially disrupting daily activities and transport.