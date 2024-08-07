Heavy rain: Burdwan, Durgapur inundated

Burdwan town and its adjacent villages, and Durgapur town received sudden incessant precipitation of torrential rain last night causing inundation in some municipal wards. The swollen Khori river on the other hand submerged Nadanghat market, Dogachhia Panchayat areas in Purbasthali, even as heavy rains followed.

Burdwan town recorded heavy rains for three hours last evening resulting inundation in all 35 wards. Localities were waterlogged due to choking of drainage system by used plastic bags, the civic body officials said. Main arterial roads of town localities like Lakhhipur Math, Shulipukur, Medical College area, Subhaspally, Bajepratappur went under water causing severe inconvenience to traffic movement.

Hundreds were stranded in malls and theatres for long hours. They, according to the Disaster Management team, were shifted to schools and local clubs. Twelve farm labourers were struck by lightning at Kolepara in Memari yesterday evening while returning back from their work fields. At City Centre, Benachitty, Sagarbhanga and Steel Township areas in Durgapur town several roads were submerged due to unrelenting rains for four hours.

Advertisement