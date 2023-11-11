Health dept to do Covid tests at Gangasagar Mela

The state health department is gearing up for a nine-day long Sagar Mela (fair) scheduled from 9 January with adequate arrangements of Covid-19 confirmatory test facilities.

The director of health services (DHS) Dr Siddhartha Niogy held a meeting on Friday at Swasthya Bhaban with senior officials of health department, including Dr Dipankar Majhi, joint director of health services, Dr Girish Bera, deputy director of health services and Dr Jayanta Sukul, chief medical officer of health (CMOH), Diamond Harbour in South 24-Parganas. “We are not yet a Covid19-free country.

As a precautionary measure, we have decided to establish coronavirus confirmatory test facilities for pilgrims and administrative officials at the Gangasagar Mela premises. People showing symptoms of Covid-19 infections would undergo tests in our temporary laboratories,” Dr Niogy told The Statesman.

Advertisement

Sources in the health department said that five temporary hospitals would come up at Sagar Mela ground, Kachuberia, Chemaguri, Lot-8 and Narayanpur where Covid tests would be conducted on RAT (rapid antigen tests) process. Around 10,000 test kits would also be procured.