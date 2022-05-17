Health dept to hold high-level meet on 19 May fearing next wave

Fearing fourth wave of the Covid-19 pandemic across the state in June, the state health department will sit on a high-level meeting with all senior officials and chief medical officers of health (CMOHs) of districts at Swasthya Bhavan on 19 May to discuss necessary measures on how to prevent and control the deadly viral infections.

Medical experts and researchers in the country have already pressed yet another alarm button predicting the fourth wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic across states. Covid-19 positive cases are already on the rise in several states, including the national capital, New Delhi.

Three waves of Covid-19, including its two super spreader variants, Delta and Omicron, have ravaged the country since March in 2020 when the coronavirus case was reported first.

In Bengal, there has been a steady spurt in COVID-affected cases during the past couple of weeks.

Twenty eight students at the Indian Institute of Management (IIM) in Joka campus have contracted Covid-19 infections so far showing mild ailments.

With reports of 28 COVID positive cases inside the IIM 58 other students and staff who came close in contact with the former have been advised to undergo coronavirus confirmatory tests for every three days’ gap.

Considering the COVID situation in the IIM campus, Swasthya Bhavan has decided to hold the meeting headed by Dr Siddhartha Niogy, director of health services (DHS).

Chief minister Mamata Banerjee, who also holds the health portfolio, held meetings with the state chief secretary Mr HK Dwivedi, principal secretary in health department NS Nigam and other senior officials last week at the secretariat Nabanna to take stock of preventive measures like strengthening hospital beds, medicines, oxygen availability and human resource mainly doctors and nurses if the fourth wave hits the state.