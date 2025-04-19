Headmasters raise alarm over exclusion of non-teaching staff

Headmasters of various government-run and government-aided schools, under the banner of the Advanced Society for Headmasters and Headmistresses (ASFHM), have expressed deep concern over the exclusion of qualified non-teaching staff in the education sector.

They highlighted the crucial role these staff members play in the day-to-day administration of government-sponsored institutions.

Clerks and other non-teaching personnel are responsible for implementing 17 social welfare schemes initiated by both central and state governments, designed to benefit students from underprivileged backgrounds. The school heads voiced alarm over the acute shortage of non-teaching staff following a recent Supreme Court verdict that annulled their appointments due to a flawed and allegedly corrupt recruitment process.

While the Supreme Court has ruled that qualified teachers may continue in their roles until 31 December and will continue to receive their salaries, no such relief has been extended to the non-teaching staff.

“The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education has come under criticism from headmasters for allegedly denying justice to non-teaching employees by failing to include them in its appeal to the Supreme Court,” said the ASFHM secretary.

Chandan Maity, general secretary of ASFHM, questioned the Board’s decision not to file a suitable appeal on behalf of the non-teaching staff. “Why were these qualified education workers excluded? They too have families to support,” he asked. “The Board has clearly discriminated against them,” Maity charged.

He stressed the indispensable contribution of non-teaching staff to the smooth functioning of schools.

“They are an integral part of daily operations, often working tirelessly behind the scenes. How could the Board fail to even consider their case?” he lamented.

Expressing serious concern, Maity urged the Board to immediately upload the list of eligible candidates to the I-OSMS portal, excluding those who are ineligible, so that salary requisitions can be processed without further delay. He also demanded a prompt notification from the state education department to clarify the situation and prevent additional confusion.

“There should not be two different outcomes in the same situation. These workers are vital to the implementation of 17–18 welfare schemes initiated by the state government. If immediate action is not taken, the situation will only worsen,” Maity warned.