HC observation on tram tracks:

Calcutta High Court today ordered the state government to put a stop work on winding up tram tracks with immediate effect and asked the government to submit a report along with photographs.

The division Bench of Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam on Tuesday in an order asked the government to revive the tram tracks, lay buried, as the trams are a heritage of the state, the chief justice observed.

The court also in its observation said that it is easy to do away with trams but the state should take steps to save it. In many countries the trams still ply on roads. Political will is needed for its revival, the division Bench of chief justice observed.

