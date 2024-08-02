Hawkers resist eviction drive, cab-toto drivers clash in Siliguri

A section of Siliguri residents has expressed their unhappiness over a few administrative decisions. The Siliguri Municipal Corporation (SMC) has been demolishing encroachments and illegal constructions along main roads, while the Siliguri Metropolitan Police (SMP) has launched a special drive against unauthorised e-rickshaws (totos), on main roads in Siliguri and adjoining areas.

The SMC’s plan to clear pavements and unauthorised structures on high drains along roadsides, where many street vendors do business, follows instructions from chief minister Mamata Banerjee. Interestingly, councillors and members of the mayor in-council from the Trinamul Congress have started protesting against the ongoing eviction drive due to pressure from the street vendors.

Over the past few days, hawkers with TMC party flags have held protest rallies, demanding rehabilitation and have prevented SMC officials from continuing the eviction drive. Today, despite the presence of police, SMC officials had to retreat from the Mallaguri area, near Darjeeling More.

Reacting to the protests, mayor Goutam Deb told the media that the eviction drive was in line with state government policy, which must be executed through dialogue with the agitators. Meanwhile, SMP has launched a special drive against unauthorised totos from Bagdogra to Siliguri to reduce road congestion.

A group of four-wheeler cab drivers and owners has been protesting against unauthorised totos, claiming they hamper their business. A clash ensued between toto drivers and cab drivers. Today, these toto drivers expressed their unhappiness over the decision to stop their operations. Conversely, a group of Siliguri residents alleged that some toto drivers were involved in crimes, though the SMP officially announced that these were just rumours and warned against spreading them.

With upcoming festivals like Durga Puja, the SMP has constituted combat forces to monitor crime in Siliguri. Police commissioner C Sudhakar informed the media about plans to closely monitor crime-prone zones and other areas through a recently developed and well-equipped CCTV network. Notably, Siliguri police stations have thwarted organised crimes by apprehending armed criminals in various areas over the past few weeks.