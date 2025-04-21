Happiness session with police personnel

Kolkata Police hosted a session on mental well being for its personnel at Police Training School (PTS) last week.

Attended by approximately 250 police personnel, including joint commissioners, IPS officers, and 10 battalion heads, the two-day session was part of ‘happiness guaranteed programme’.

Advertisement

MAAsterG, a motivational life guide, spoke about stress management and how to perform one’s duties in an impartial way without being too attached to the job.

Advertisement

A senior Kolkata Police officer said: “We have pressure in the service and we have to navigate family problems. Our job is little different from other services as the society also has certain demands from us. They want quick results from us and all these have their own repercussions. We need to get out of our mental stress.”

Talking about the happiness session, the senior officer added: “This session is more a need for the new recruits. The transformation in their lives from public to police brings its own set of problems. They have self-doubts. To overcome this, we believe this talk will be helpful for them.”

MAAsterG says he has embarked on ‘Mission 800 crore’, through which he plans to make every individual happy.

Someone, who has given ‘happiness’ talks in many government institutions, including Delhi Police and universities, MAAsterG said: “The police force works 24×7. Due to their duty hours and demands from the job, their family life takes a hit. There are a lot of things they cannot be part of, which brings frustration in them. They also suffer from trauma because they are also humans. When the disturbances in their life becomes too much to handle, they get confused and don’t know how to react. Earlier they lived in joint families, so they had a support system. They have too much stress to handle. When the society is resting, they are at work. They serve the society. They need peace of mind. They have to understand that they are playing a role and don’t need to take it to heart. If they get attached to things, it brings negativity, creates disturbances. They are disturbed, it carries to the family.”

A senior police official, Kolkata Police, commented: “Police officers often risk their lives to safeguard society, which can take a toll on their mental well-being. This initiative aims to not only boost the morale of the police force but also foster mental and spiritual growth among officers, helping them manage stress and anxiety more effectively. By doing so, the Kolkata Police hope to promote a healthier work environment and enhance the overall well-being of its personnel. MAAsterG’s speech can be seen as a valuable tool for Kolkata Police officers to eliminate stress and negativity, promoting a more balanced life.”