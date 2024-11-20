Hamro party president urges CM to address corruption, infrastructure issues in Darjeeling Hills

Darjeeling-based political leader Ajoy Edwards, president of the Hamro Party, has urged chief minister Mamata Banerjee to address pressing issues affecting the region under the jurisdiction of the Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA). Edwards outlined his concerns in a detailed letter to the Chief Minister following her three-day visit to Darjeeling from 11 November.

In his letter, Edwards raised serious allegations of rampant corruption in local bodies, including municipalities and panchayats.

“During your walk around the town, you may have noticed the unchecked proliferation of high-rise constructions that violate the municipality act. Despite these violations, local authorities have taken no action to curb these ‘developments’. This issue is widespread across Darjeeling, Kalimpong, Mirik, and Kurseong,” Edwards stated.

He also highlighted illegal practices concerning water connections, which are reportedly being ‘sold’ at exorbitant rates. “Domestic water connections are allegedly priced as high as Rs 2 lakh each. Such illegal practices exploit basic public services, prioritising profit over the welfare of the people,” he added.

Edwards pointed to the plight of families affected by the Teesta flash flood disaster, noting that many remain without proper rehabilitation even a year after the incident. “Some families are still living in extremely precarious conditions,” he said.

Road conditions across the region have also deteriorated significantly, forcing local residents to fund repairs themselves, he added.

“The lack of local employment opportunities is driving our youth to migrate to other cities. The GTA has failed to create viable job prospects, leaving many of our younger generation no choice but to leave their homes and families,” Mr Edwards lamented.

On healthcare and infrastructure, Mr Edwards described the situation as being in “disarray.” He called for a revaluation of the GTA governance model, suggesting discussions to explore alternative structures that would provide the hills with greater autonomy and facilitate sustainable development.

Edwards also criticised the long-overdue municipal elections in Mirik, Kurseong, and Kalimpong. “These municipalities are being run by administrators who have failed to deliver effective governance. I urge your intervention to conduct these delayed elections and restore democratic representation and accountability,” he wrote.

Lastly, Mr Edwards advocated for the establishment of a medical college in the Darjeeling Hills, citing the need for improved healthcare services and employment opportunities.

“As new medical colleges are being set up in other districts of West Bengal, I request you to consider establishing one in the Darjeeling Hills. Such an institution would address the shortage of trained medical professionals and benefit the region significantly,” he added.