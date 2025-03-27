Half-burnt body of woman found in field at Amdanga

A half-burnt body of an unidentified woman was recovered from an open agricultural field in Shashipur, Amdanga, on Wednesday morning, triggering panic among locals.

According to sources, early in the morning, a few farmers spotted the charred remains lying in the field and immediately informed the police. Officers from Amdanga police station rushed to the spot and began an investigation. Preliminary findings suggest that the woman was likely murdered elsewhere and later brought to the field, where an attempt was made to burn the body to destroy evidence.

However, whether the victim was subjected to sexual assault or any other form of torture before being killed is yet to be confirmed. The police have sent the body for post-mortem. The discovery has left the villagers in shock, as they claim no such incident has ever occurred in their area before. Local residents believe the victim was not from their village, reinforcing the suspicion that the body was dumped there after the crime. A police dog squad was brought to the scene to aid the investigation. Officers are also speaking to locals to determine if any unfamiliar individuals or vehicles were spotted in the area the previous night. The police have assured that all possible angles are being investigated to ascertain the identity of the victim and apprehend those responsible for the crime.

