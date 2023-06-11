Guv summons SEC, discusses smooth filing of papers

Worried about reports of ongoing violence in connection with filing of nomination papers for rural body polls across the state since Friday Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday asked the West Bengal State Election Commissioner (WBSEC) Rajiva Sinha to ensure adequate security arrangements.

During his meeting with Sinha, who was summoned to the Raj Bhavan on Saturday, the Governor expressed concern over the reports of clashes that have already broken out in different pockets of the state since the filing of nominations started on Friday.

During the meeting that lasted for around 45 minutes, sources said, the Governor clearly gave a message to the SEC that he is keeping a close watch on the evolving situation and will not remain silent if the violence continues.

sources said that Bose also inquired whether there are adequate forces in the state to ensure peace and fair polls, and if the SEC was considering the deployment of central armed forces.

Sinha said the issue of deployment of central forces often depends on the direction of the court, and since a matter on this count is pending at the Calcutta High Court, the poll commission is looking forward to the court order. Soon after his meeting with the Governor, Sinha convened a press conference where he said that an allparty meeting on panchayat polls will be held on 13 June.

Incidents of clashes between the ruling Trinamul Congress and opposition parties marred filing nomination papers even on Saturday. Rattled with reports of violence in districts the state election commission has spoken to administrations in districts like Murshidabad, North 24-Parganas and Burdwan East and West seeking to know about the law and order situation.

The commission will sit for an all-party meeting at its office on Wednesday to hear their proposals related to the elections. Armed with a revolver, a reported local Trinamul leader Basir Mollah along with his party workers allegedly prevented CPM workers from filing nominations at Domkal BDO office in Murshidabad district. Police rushed to the spot and seized the arms from the custody of the leader