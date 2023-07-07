Guv Bose blames SEC for pre-poll violence

Governor CV Ananda Bose on Thursday alleged that the State Election Commissioner (SEC) directed his ire on Rajiva Sinha when he said that the poll panel chief has failed in discharging his duties.

The Governor has been touring the districts extensively, visiting to violence hit areas and talking to affected people and victims’ families. At a press conference on the day he urged Sinha to protect the voters and that people’s lives are not lost on Saturday, polling day. Sharing his experience of his recent trips to violent-hit districts, Governor Bose demanded answers as to who is to be held responsible for the events that are unfolding.

He said the State Election Commission would have to take the onus for its abject failure to rein in the ongoing violence. Training his guns, alluding to Mr Sinha on the ongoing violence, Mr Bose stated, “It was playing with fire, flirting with peoples’ lives. I’ve seen tears rolling down from peoples’ eyes. Children are crying. Let the game of political Holi using people’ blood be stopped.” “Mr SEC you must know who all are responsible for the lives lost. You are responsible for the corpses that fell on the streets. Mr SEC, do you know what your duty is? Bengal expects you to do your duty,” he added.

Citing incidents of Bhangar, Purulia, Cooch-Behar and Basanti, Governor threw a poser at the commission: “Who is to be blamed for those killings? Who should take onus? The Commission has to answer. He added that democracy was murdered in the name of panchayat polls. Reminding the SEC of its role, Mr Bose said that the commission should act properly to keep Bengal’s head high.