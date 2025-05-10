Gurudev’s stays at Chinsurah, Chandannagar homes remembered by locals

The memories of the visit and stay of the Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in Chandannagar and Chinsurah are still fondly cherished by the residents of both towns to this day.

Regional historian Saptarshi Banerjee shared that the Tagore family of Jorasanko, Kolkata, used to stay at Dutta Villa in Chinsurah. The family resided there from 1879 to 1887, and as a result, the villa came to be affectionately known by locals as the “Chinsurah Jorasanko Thakur Bari, Bagan Bari.”

During his stays at Dutta Villa in Chinsurah and Patal Bari in Chandannagar, Rabindranath Tagore composed several poems and novels. In his memoirs, Tagore recalled that during the Maghotsav celebration of 1886, which took place at the Jorasanko Thakur Bari in Kolkata, his father, Maharshi Debendranath Tagore, was then residing at Dutta Villa in Chinsurah. He summoned Rabindranath to Chinsurah to hear about the celebration. Rabindranath sailed down the Hooghly river to reach Chinsurah, where he presented and sang his newly composed poems.

One of the songs, Nayan Tomar Paye Na Dekhite, Royecho Nayane Nayane, deeply moved Debendranath. He reportedly said: “If the king of this country understood the language and the significance of art, literature, and music, he would have promptly recognised the depth of your poetic and musical talent and rewarded you accordingly.” Deeply impressed by his son’s compositions, Debendranath personally rewarded Rabindranath with a sum of Rs 500.

During his childhood, Rabindranath also spent time at Patal Bari (the underground house) in Chandannagar. He delighted in taking refreshing baths at the nearby ghat and found inspiration amid the serene natural beauty and flowing Hooghly. It was here that he created new works, including children’s stories and poems. Among them, Bou Thakuranir Haat is particularly noteworthy.

Later, in 1926, on the auspicious day of Akshaya Tritiya, Rabindranath visited the Prabartak Ashram, where he led a disciplined life devoted to meditation and spiritual growth.