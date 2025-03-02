GTA chief Anit Thapa highlights holistic development in hills

Gorkhaland Territorial Administration (GTA) chief Anit Thapa on Saturday reaffirmed his commitment to holistic development in the Hills, citing multiple infrastructural projects initiated in ward 45 under GTA’s jurisdiction.

Speaking at the event, Mr Thapa stated that his party, the Bharatiya Gorkha Prajatantrik Morcha (BGPM), remains dedicated to inclusive progress, ensuring sustainable growth across sectors such as education, sports, community welfare, and road connectivity.

“Today, as per my commitment, I had the opportunity to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone for several key development projects in the ward 45 under GTA. These initiatives will significantly improve education, sports, community infrastructure, and road connectivity in the region,” Mr Thapa said.

Among the key projects inaugurated were: New school building at Gairibas Higher Secondary School, development of a playground and open stage with a green room and toilets at Dalgaon, community halls at Patagaon Gairibas, Swabodh Ashram (45 Dhura Rongo GP), and Gairegaon.

Mr Thapa emphasised that development should not be limited to infrastructure but must encompass economic growth, healthcare, education, and a shift in societal thinking. “Sustainable progress is only possible when all aspects of development are addressed holistically,” he added.

Since assuming leadership of GTA in 2021, BGPM has followed this principle, shaping its initiatives to ensure long-term benefits for the region. Infrastructure, Mr Thapa noted, remains the backbone of economic, health, and educational advancements.

Thapa also inaugurated the newly-constructed Dalgaon Secondary School building in the presence of GTA executive member Lakpa Namgyal Bhutia, highlighting the administration’s focus on quality education for future generations.