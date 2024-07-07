Groundwater extraction poses natural catastrophe in Bengal

Despite significant advancements in groundwater management, West Bengal continues to grapple with considerable challenges. On average, approximately 44 per cent of the region’s groundwater is extracted annually for agricultural, industrial, and domestic purposes. The highest groundwater extraction is recorded in Nadia district, where the rate reaches a staggering 85.71 per cent. Although natural recharge occurs through rainfall and river drainage, the current extraction rate remains unsustainable.

Each year, West Bengal utilizes about 10.71 billion cubic meters (BCM) of groundwater, with agriculture being the major consumer at 8.99 BCM. Domestic purposes account for 1.57 BCM. To meet future needs for safe drinking water and sanitation, an additional 1.77 BCM will need to be extracted.

Current groundwater reserves for future use stand at 13.07 BCM. However, the extraction of groundwater solely for domestic use poses significant environmental risks. By 2025, it is projected that 13.54 per cent of groundwater storage will be used for domestic purposes, disrupting the balance between recharge and discharge. This imbalance threatens to halt water withdrawal from deficient shallow tubewells, potentially disrupting farming activities and causing drinking water shortages.

Advertisement

In districts such as Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram, West Midnapore, and Birbhum, many women still trek to neighbouring areas to fetch drinking water, and households continue to rely on dug up wells. To address this, the state irrigation department has launched initiatives under the “Har Ghar Jal” scheme, aiming to instal large pumps. In West Midnapore alone, over 401 pumps are set to be installed to provide tap water to 1,042,134 households by December 2024.

Despite these efforts, environmental experts express concerns about their sustainability. Dr Pravat Kumar Shit highlights the increasing annual groundwater allocation for domestic use in West Bengal, warning that excessive extraction could disrupt the natural balance. Districts like Murshidabad (42.04 per cent), Jalpaiguri (40.31 per cent), Malda (10.89 per cent), North 24 Parganas (10.68 per cent), East Midnapore (9.33 per cent), West Midnapore (5.09 per cent), and Nadia (7.44 per cent) are projected to see significant increases in groundwater extraction for domestic purposes. If unchecked, these trends could lead to environmental degradation and threaten water security.

Moreover, West Bengal faces severe water quality challenges. Out of 344 blocks, 41 are fluoride-prone, 65 are affected by arsenic, and 60 suffer from salinity issues. Twelve blocks are in critical condition, while 32 are semi-critical. Dr Shit cautions that excessive groundwater withdrawal for domestic purposes is already causing significant fluctuations in groundwater levels, which could worsen without effective management. Groundwater conditions will deteriorate if pumps are installed in semi-critical or critical regions to extract groundwater resources.

Ensuring universal access to safe drinking water is crucial for public health and aligns with the sustainable development goals (SDGs). Dr Shit points out that improved water access could prevent an estimated 125,995 diarrhoeal deaths annually in India. This improvement is vital for public health and reducing health disparities, particularly as diarrhoeal diseases are a major cause of child mortality.

To promote sustainable water management practices, the central government has launched the ‘Catch the Rain-2024’ campaign. This initiative aims to enhance natural groundwater replenishment through rainwater harvesting in small rivers and water bodies. Sustainable practices such as rainwater harvesting, groundwater regulation, water body preservation, and preventing water wastage are crucial for maintaining the ecological balance. Wetlands, which play a key role in groundwater replenishment by capturing rainwater, are under threat due to current extraction rates exceeding replenishment.

While the Jal Jeevan Mission has made remarkable progress in providing safe and adequate drinking water to rural households in India, ongoing efforts and sustainable practices are essential to ensure the long-term success of this mission and maintain environmental balance.