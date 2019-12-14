The Division Bench of Chief Justice T B N Radhakrishnan and Justice Arijit Banerjee of Calcutta High Court today pointed out that the report of the state health department on dengue fever which was placed before the court today did not have any mention of the death toll in the disease.

However, the report mentioned that the state government has approximately spent a sum of Rs 450 crores to ensure environment and case management for dengue fever. The report was placed before the court following its direction during the course of hearing of a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) by Rabi Shankar Chattopadhaya, an advocate of this court seeking to know the death toll in the disease, steps to control it and compensation to the next of kin of the deceased.

It is not only the job of the health department and the civic body, but the citizens too have some duties to discharge to eradicate this dreaded disease, the court observed. The state’s efforts to combat dengue appears to be mere “table work” though it claims to take “quality care of the citizens”, Chattopadhaya submitted while the court directed that the matter would come up for hearing on 10 January.

Meanwhile, mentioning the steps taken to tackle dengue, the report stated that “fever camps” have been organised in areas where reports of dengue fever upsurge have been received.