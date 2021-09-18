Govt warns of ‘strict’ action over students, Kisan loan hassle

State government will take action if students and farmers are unable to avail of loans under the Student Credit Card and Kisan Credit Card schemes respectively.

A directive in this regard was issued by state chief secretary HK Dwivedi to the district magistrates today. The move came in the wake of problems faced in getting loans. Students complained that they were harassed by banks when they applied for loans with their Student Credit Cards. Similar complaints were lodged by the farmers.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had earlier said that the credit card scheme has gained enormous popularity among students who could avail of study loans up to Rs 10 lakh.

She said scholarships were also available to aid studies till university-level. Along with this the cut-off marks for the Swami Vivekananda Scholarship has been reduced from 75 per cent to 60 per cent so that more students can be brought under its ambit.

In such a situation, if students are unable to get benefits of credit card scheme then it would make the initiative fruitless, said an official. Thus, Dwivedi has asked the DMs to inquire into the issues and identify the problem areas. He has also warned of strict action, added the official.