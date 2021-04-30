The state government has written to the Centre, seeking supply of at least three crore doses of Covid-19 vaccines for state-run and private hospitals.

Two crore doses would be required to inoculate about one crore people in the 18-45 age bracket through government medical facilities and the rest for vaccinating 50 lakh beneficiaries who would visit private hospitals.

“The three crore doses is needed to vaccinate 1.5 crore people in West Bengal in the phase scheduled to start from May 1. We will send more requisitions in subsequent phases,” read a statement issued by the state government.

The Centre has also been urged to maintain supply of the free vaccine doses for those above the age of 45, it further read.

The state government will pay for the vaccines. Amid reports of some hospitals running out of supply of vaccines leading to protests, state health secretary has written to Kolkata Police chief and Bengal Police DIG to keep elaborate security arrangements and maintenance of law and order situation outside vaccination centres to avoid any untoward incidents.

Meanwhile, Techno India (DAMA) 200-bedded hospital on E M Bypass near Chingrighata is increasing COVID beds from the existing 30 to 130 beds by 5 May.

Charnock Hospital has agreed to start 300 Covid beds in a temporary hospital in the State Haj House in New Town from 1 May.