Amid a surge in fresh Covid cases and reports of a few hospitals running out of vaccine supply, the state government has decided to help private hospitals towards resumption of second doses to one lakh beneficiaries who are awaiting their second doses in various private hospitals.

The state government has spoken to the private hospitals and has decided it will help these hospitals to administer the second dose. The government will make available the required number of vaccines to private hospitals and a methodology is being evolved for the second dose.

For the second dose in government hospitals, efforts are on to procure or arrange as well as stabilise the second doses gradually. The third phase of the vaccination is scheduled to begin from 1 May and private hospitals would procure vaccines directly from manufacturers under state government’s monitoring.

For the last few days, people were found waiting in long serpentine queues at hospitals for the second dose of vaccination. In some hospitals people had started queuing up in the early hours of morning itself. Both in Kolkata and the district, the hospital authorities said there were not enough vaccines.

In some places people erupted in protest when the hospitals said they had run out of the supply. The Health Department has already issued “Guideline for Oxygen Therapy” to “prevent misuse” of oxygen and “administer it to every patient who requires it”.