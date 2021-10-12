Govt awards ‘Sherar Shera’ ‘Sarod Samman’ to 36 Pujas

State government has awarded Dum Dum Bharat Chakra, which went into a controversy over use of shoes for decorating the pandal, in the category of “Different Thought” under the much-awaited “Biswa Bangla Sarod Samman” that was announced today.

The BJP on Saturday had objected to the decorations alleging that it would hurt the religious sentiments of people. Leader of Opposition Suvendu Adhikari had tweeted that the organisers have committed a “heinous act” by adorning the pandal wall with shoes and urged the chief secretary and home secretary to look into the matter.

However, organisers of Dum Dum Bharat Chakra refuted the allegation and said that the shoe installation on the sidewalk leading to the marquee depicts farmers’ movement in the country, and the Durga idol, set up at a considerable distance from it, is surrounded by paddy stacks.

State government has conferred 103 prizes in different categories to the puja committees. The award was introduced in 2013 to felicitate the best pujas in and around Kolkata. Continuing its effort to create awareness about Covid pandemic, the state government today awarded the “Sera Covid Sachetan Puja” to 10 puja committees and felicitated one puja committee with “Covid Warrior Puja” award.

The “Covid Warrior Puja” award went to Alipore Bodyguard Lines Durga Puja and the “Sera Covid Sachetan Puja” to Salt Lake AK Block, Kasba Bosepukur Sitala Mandir, Bhawanipore 75 Pally, Purbapara Sarbajain Durgotsav Samity, 14 Pally Udayan Sangha, Kalighat Kishore Sangha, Bhawanipore Mahapuja Samity, Nabapally Sangha Sarbajanin Durgatsav, Tala Park 15 Pally and Salt Lake CJ Block Welfare Association.

This year, a total of 36 puja committees have been conferred the “Sherar Shera” (Best of the Best) awards with Barisha Club bagging the first prize. The best pandal, best idol, best lighting, best traditional puja and best thinking went to Rajdanga Naba Uday Sangha, Behala Natun Dal, Shikdarbagan Sadharan Durgatsav, Adi Ballygunge and Sanghashree respectively.

The ‘Biswa Bangla Special Prize’ was given to 18 pujas of which 22 Pally Bhawanipore has bagged the first prize. This apart, the state government also announced six prizes for best environment-friendly puja, two for best Dhakeshree and five for best branding. Chaltabagan was announced as the best environment friendly puja whereas Hatibagan Nabin Pally and Santoshpur Lake Pally were given awards for Dhakeshree and best branding respectively.