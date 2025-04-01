Govt avoiding action against those spreading communal hatred: CPI-M

The CPI-M leadership on Monday accused the West Bengal government of not taking any concrete action against those who are responsible for “spreading communal hatred” and “communal tension” in the state.

Indirectly hinting at a clandestine understanding between the ruling Trinamul Congress and the BJP, the CPI-M Politburo member and state secretary Md Salim said that the state government is totally silent about those who are trying to divide the people of the state by spreading communal hatred.

Advertisement

“The chief minister is hesitant to take any action against the Leader of Opposition, Suvendu Adhikari. It is our party workers who have filed complaints at different police stations in the state against communally instigating speeches by the Leader of Opposition. But the state administration had remained silent on the issue,” he said.

Advertisement

Salim’s comments come amid a claim by chief minister Mamata Banerjee earlier in the day, accusing both the BJP and the CPI-M-led Left Front as equally responsible for propagating communal tension in the state.

In attacking the two opposition forces, with opposite political philosophies, the chief minister described them as “Ram-Bam (Ram and Left)”.

Salim also said that there are attempts to instigate communal tension in the state targeting the Eid as well as the forthcoming Ram Navami festival on 6 April. “In such a situation, our party workers will be on the streets to ensure peace on occasions of the festivals,” he added.

Earlier, veteran CPI-M leader and Left Front state chairman Biman Bose also gave a call to the people of the state to celebrate the Ram Navami festival, maintaining the state’s rich tradition of peace and harmony.

He also demanded that the state government take appropriate action against those vested interests who are trying to instigate communal tension over the auspicious festivals. “Any attempt to instigate people should be dealt with strictly,” Bose said.