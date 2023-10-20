Govt asks banks for quick clearance of twin credit scheme pending files

The state government today asked banks to speed up the clearance of pending applications under Bhabishyat credit card and West Bengal Student Credit Card scheme (WBSCC).

This was conveyed to the bank officials at a high level meeting conducted by the chief secretary HK Dwivedi with the officers of the banks at Nabanna today. It was also decided to organise special campaigns in all branches of banks from 2- 10 November with an eye to accelerate the process of sanctioning of applications under the two schemes.

A source in the know claimed that at the meeting, banks were given a target of sanctioning 60,000 pending eligible applications under the Bhabishyat credit card scheme and 20,000 pending applications under WBSCC scheme during the period.

The banks had also been asked to clear loans of already sanctioned cases under the dual schemes during the period.