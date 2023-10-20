Govt announces winners of Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman Award 2023

The state information and cultural affairs department today announced names of the recipients of Biswa Bangla Sharad Samman Award 2023, which witnessed 104 puja committees making the cut for the prestigious award.

Announcing the award, Indranil Sen, the minister of state for information and cultural affairs department said that in all 104 puja committees had made the cut for the prestigious award, which were selected by over 400 experts, following random visits in 22 districts.

Adding further, Mr Sen said that the award had been divided into eight categories like best of the pack, best pandal, best idol, best traditional puja, best environment-friendly puja, best theme, best award and best theme song. In ‘best of the pack’ category 37 puja committees had been conferred the sharad samman award, while five pandals had been selected as the recipients in the best pandal category for the award.

Five idols had been selected in the best idol category, two puja committees won the best traditional puja award, 13 committees won the best environment-friendly puja awards, 18 puja committees won the best theme award and one puja committee won the best theme song award.