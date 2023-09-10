Governor threatens ‘midnight action’ after edn minister’s barb

The sparring between the Governor and the state education minturning uglier by the day. On Saturday, CV Ananda Bose in a media statement threatened further action at midnight asserting that he is content with what he has done so far regarding the appointment of interim vice- chancellors at state-run universities.

In a tit-for-tat, Mr Basu, in his tweet, spoke about a “vampire on the prowl”. Though the minister named no one, his reference point seemed to be the Governor’s comment. The Governor indicated tough posturing against state education minister Bratya Basu’s ‘Bin Tughlaq’ comment with a warning of action at midnight.

The Governor said, “I am happy to do this.

Wait. See what action we take at midnight tonight.” Incidentally, yes- terday, the education minister targeted the Governor over arbitrary appointment of the vice-chancellors at stateaided and state universities.

Bratya Basu had said, “I thought he was Khilji, but I see he is actually Muhammad bin Tughlaq.” After yesterday’s registrar’s meeting, Basu had commented, causing a stir. Governor’s warning of measures in the middle of the night. ‘Look what I do today!’ Bose challenged.

At the same time, Governor Bose clarified his position regarding the state government’s anger and objection over the appointment of vice- chancellors. He said, “I am con- cerned about the appointment of vice-chancellors in universities, not about anyone’s dissatisfaction.”

While the Governor was warning of midnight action, the education minister tweet- ed without naming anyone but in an oblique reference to the Governor. The minister wrote in X: “Wait till midnight. Stay tuned to see what action is taken. Be careful! Be careful! Be careful! There’s a new vampire in town. Citizens, be careful. Take care of your- selves. Eagerly awaiting Rakshas Pahar as per Indian mythology.”

Incidentally, governor CV Anand Bose has been appoint- ing interim vice-chancellors in several universities in the state. Not only that, he has also decided to perform the duties of vice-chancellor in universities without vice-chancel- lors. Mr Bose’s today’s state- ment of “wait for more action at midnight “ sparked off a buzz that the 12 registrars, who had attended the meeting of the state education minister convened on Friday out of 31, are likely to face the axe as the education minister show caused 19 registrars, who had skipped yesterday’s meeting.