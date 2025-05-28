Governor hospitalised for routine check-up

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose was admitted to a private hospital in Kolkata on Tuesday for a routine medical check-up, a senior Raj Bhavan official said.

Bose, who underwent a cardiac intervention earlier this month, is expected to undergo a series of clinical examinations during his stay. He is likely to be discharged on Wednesday, the official added. “The Governor is admitted to the hospital for a routine check-up. He will undergo tests, and doctors will evaluate his condition. He is likely to be discharged tomorrow,” the official told reporters. The 73-year-old governor had been discharged from the same hospital on 15 May, nearly a month after being admitted with shoulder pain and uneasiness. His health issues emerged following a strenuous visit to violence-affected areas in Murshidabad district in April.

Advertisement

Advertisement