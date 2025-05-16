Governor Bose discharged from hospital, advised rest

West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday discharged after three weeks from a premier private hospital along the EM Bypass where he underwent an open-heart surgery recently.

Mr Bose was shifted to the private hospital on 22 April from the Command Hospital in the Alipore area where he was rushed to from Raj Bhawan on 21 April showing symptoms of shoulder pain and discomfort.

“Bose was admitted to the hospital with a complaint of shoulder pain after his hectic work during his field visit. On detailed examination, he was found to have mild coronary artery disease,” the hospital said in a statement issued today.

“He (Bose) underwent an intervention procedure. He has been cooperative and responded well to the treatment. He was discharged from the hospital today. Now his oxygen saturation is at 100 per cent, and his blood pressure and blood glucose level are normal,” it stated.

The West Bengal governor has been advised to slow down his pace of work until the next reassessment, the statement added.

He fell ill after he returned to the city following his visit to riot-hit areas in Murshidabad district in the third week of April.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visited him at both the hospitals and has been monitoring his condition very closely.