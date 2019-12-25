The annual convocation of Jadavpur University was held without the presence of its Chancellor today with Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar facing demonstrations by a section of university employees and students, who showed him black flags and shouted slogans against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens for the second consecutive day.

After being blocked by the protesters for more than one and a half hours, the Governor’s convoy finally made a retreat. Before leaving the campus, a visibly miffed Governor hit out at the Jadavpur University officials and demanded the immediate suspension of the 64th convocation programme and resignation of the vice-chancellor Suranjan Das.

“Suspend the convocation at the university. The vice-chancellor should quit if he cannot control the situation. The convocation cannot proceed without the presence of the Chancellor. It is a total administrative failure by the university authorities,” he vented.